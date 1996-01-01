Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples) quiz #1 Flashcards

When testing the difference of means for paired data, what statistical method is appropriate and how are the variables adjusted compared to independent samples?

For paired data, the appropriate statistical method is the paired t-test. In this test, variables such as the sample mean (x̄), population mean (μ), and standard deviation (s) are replaced with their difference equivalents: sample mean difference (d̄), population mean difference (μd), and standard deviation of the differences (sd). The test focuses on the differences between paired observations rather than the individual sample means.