One of the things we always check for when doing hypothesis tests with two samples is that these samples were random and independent, meaning they didn't interact with each other or affect each other in any way. But what if those samples actually did affect each other? Well, that's what we're going to talk about in this video because there's a term for that. Those samples are called matched pairs. Now, eventually, I'm going to show you how to do a hypothesis test with matched pairs.

But in this first video, I'm just going to show you how to identify whether two samples are matched pairs in the first place. So there are a couple of things to watch out for. We're going to jump right into our example and we'll do a bunch more practice problems. Let's get started. So, we're going to start with the basic definition here.

What does it mean for two samples to be matched pairs? Well, basically, those two samples are matched pairs if they are related to each other in some unique way. And we're going to talk about that in just a second. Moreover, each value from one sample has to be paired to another in the second sample in a one-to-one relationship. That's why we call them matched pairs.

You need to be able to pair up two values from both of the samples. So, let's go back to what it means for two samples to be related to each other. Some very common relationships you want to look out for are when you do a before and after comparison of the same object or individual. For example, you take a test one week and then take the same test the second week to compare your test scores. That's a relationship between before and after scores, and it's the same individual.

This is the most common type of relationship that you're going to see. Now, the second one, a little less common, is where you actually have literally related individuals in some connection. They could be either siblings, coworkers, partners, things like that. The last one, even less common, is where you have data that is self-reported for some object or person versus measured data of some object or person.

So, again, the most common one you're going to see is this first one over here. So, let's go ahead and take a look at our example here. Just some pretty basic criteria to check for if some things are matched pairs. All right? So, we have these two examples over here.

We're going to determine if these samples are matched pairs. And if so, we're going to calculate some differences and things like that. But we're going to get to that in just a second. Alright? So, in part a, we have data below that shows the heart rates of a sample of nine adults before and after sleeping.

So, we have these nine samples or these nine numbers corresponding to their heart rates in beats per minute before and then after sleeping. Alright? So there are a couple of things to watch out for when you're determining something is a matched pair. The first one, the easiest thing to check for is that the two sample sizes have to be the same. Remember, each value from one sample has to be paired with another in a one-to-one relationship.

So if you have nine numbers over here and eight numbers, they can't be paired up one-to-one. Alright. So, clearly we can see here that the sample sizes are the same, and generally, this is usually going to be the case. However, just because two things are the same sample size doesn't mean that they're matched pairs. There are a few other things to watch out for.

The second thing you want to look out for is that the samples are related to each other according to one of these scenarios that we just covered up here, one of the three over here. Alright. There are a couple more, but these are generally the most common ones that you're going to see. So are these samples related to each other? Well, we're comparing heart rates in beats per minute between the same exact individuals, just in a before and after relationship.

So the heart rate of individual one is 84, and then afterwards, it's 80. We're comparing before and after of the same person. So these samples are definitely related to each other in some way. Alright. Now the last thing, and this is usually the hardest one to sort of watch out for or sort of identify, is that the values have to be paired up in a one-to-one relationship.

What that means here is that I have to be able to physically link these two values together. So, for example, does it make sense to compare the before heart rate of individual one to the after heart rate of individual three? It doesn't make sense to do that. We're comparing the heart rates of an individual before and after sleeping. So, there is a literal connection, a one-to-one relationship between each one of these values.

Alright. So, if these all these three criteria apply, then this is definitely going to be a matched pair. Alright. So these are definitely matched pairs. Let's take a look at the second one because the setup is very similar, but there are a few important differences.

In part B, we have the data below. It's again heart rates in beats per minute, the exact same thing. But, we have a sample of adult males and females. We have nine males and nine females. Alright.

So, we've got eight heart rates in beats per minute. Presumably, these are like averages or something like that. And then I've got nine for females. So again, let's go through the checklist. Are the two samples the same size?

They are. We have nine in both values in both samples. So these are definitely the same samples or the same sample sizes. However, that doesn't automatically mean they're matched pairs. So, are these samples related somehow?

So, we have here that we're basically comparing heart rates, the same exact thing, beats per minute, between a group of nine males and a group of nine females. So it's not a before and after relationship because we actually have two different relations. You have two different individuals, so it's definitely not relationship one. Are these things related to individuals somehow? Is it like siblings or coworkers or partners or something like that?

It's none of those things. They're not related to each other. It's just a group of nine random adults and males and females. And this is not self-reported or measured data. So even though we're comparing the same exact thing in B and A beats per minute, these samples aren't related somehow in any of these unique ways that we've seen.

Alright. The last thing again is you want to check if the values are paired in a one-to-one relationship. So if you take a look, what happens here is can you actually compare the heart rate of male one to the heart rate of female four? You absolutely can. There's nothing that's really preventing you from doing that.

So there's really nothing that suggests these values are paired in a one-to-one relationship. Alright? So therefore, because of these two conditions that fail, this is definitely not a matched pair. These are actually just independent samples. And again, it's usually going to happen when you have different sorts of individuals that are going on between the two samples.

All right. So this is not a matched pair on the right. So now let's take a look at the second part of the problem over here, which is if these things are matched pairs, we're going to calculate a couple of things. Now one of the things that we calculate commonly with matched pairs is the difference in those values. The letter that we use for this is just the letter small d or little d.

And this is just going to be where you just take one value and subtract another one between each matched pair. All right. So let's go ahead and do this here. Now, whenever you do this, you should always just make sure that you're subtracting in the same order. Most of the problems will define which order you're supposed to do it in, like a before, minus, and after or something like that.

Alright. It's usually pretty obvious in the way that they're doing those subtractions. So in this case, what we're going to do over here is we're going to do 84 minus 80, which is four. And once you do this, you should always just do it in the exact same order for all of the pairs. So 70 minus 73 is negative three.

Perfectly fine to have differences that are negative numbers or even possibly zero. So, this is going to be negative 10. We've got negative 12, then we've got positive two, then we've got eight, then negative one, negative 16, and then negative 23, always subtracting in the same order every time. Alright? So, now after we've calculated the difference for each one of these matched pairs, which you may have to do in problems, you're going to have to find the mean difference.

Now the mean difference is given by the letter d bar. It's very similar to how we used X bar for the sample mean when we only had one sample. But now that we have two, we calculate the difference and so we just use d bar. Okay. So when you go over here and you calculate this d bar, now there are a couple of different ways you could do this.

You could just do this all by hand. Works the exact same way. You're going to add up all of these numbers and divide by the total number that there are. However, you can also just use technology to make your life a whole lot easier. We've already covered how to calculate means and standard deviations.

It's not what we're going to cover in this video. So, I'm just going to go ahead and show you the five-number summary for plugging all of these numbers into a calculator. What we can see over here is that if I have my calculator, I've got my sample, I've got my mean, which is negative 5.667. I'm just gonna go ahead and put this as negative 5.67. Then we have a standard deviation.

The letter we use for this is SD. That little d subscript indicates that we're calculating the standard deviation of the distances of the difference. And we're going to use this sx that's given to us in this readout because, remember, it usually gives you a population and a sample standard deviation. So we're just going to read off this number over here, which is going to be 10.21. All right.

So this is the sample mean difference and the standard deviation of this data set. All right. All right. So that's really all there is to it. Let me know if you have any questions.

Let's get a bunch more practice with figuring out if something is a matched pair or not. Thanks for watching.