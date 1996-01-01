Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance quiz #1 Flashcards

When examining the difference between two independent groups with unknown and unequal variances, what is the formula for the test statistic (t) used in hypothesis testing for the difference in means?

The test statistic (t) for the difference between two independent means with unknown and unequal variances is: t = (x̄₁ - x̄₂ - (μ₁ - μ₂)) / sqrt[(s₁²/n₁) + (s₂²/n₂)] where x̄₁ and x̄₂ are the sample means, s₁ and s₂ are the sample standard deviations, n₁ and n₂ are the sample sizes, and (μ₁ - μ₂) is the hypothesized difference in population means (usually 0 under the null hypothesis).