Welcome back, everyone. So in previous videos, we've talked a lot about how to do a hypothesis test of means when we're given one sample. But as you get deeper into the course, you may start to run across some problems where they're going to give you two samples instead of one and ask you to do a hypothesis test about the difference in means between the two groups. Now this might seem like it's going to be twice the amount of work or twice as complicated, but, thankfully, all of the basic steps are all the same. We're going to write some initial hypotheses, calculate some test statistics, find p-values, and then write our conclusion.
Now there's a few important differences that we're going to talk about here, so let's just jump right into our problem, and I'll show you how all this works. Alright? Let's get started. Now the basic difference with a hypothesis test where we're given two samples is basically instead of focusing on one specific mean equaling some number, our claims that we're testing are always going to be about the difference between the two sample means. Let's take a look at our problem here.
So, this table summarizes a study that's done on the mean resting heart rate between males and females. We're given the sample size, means, and sample standard deviations. Now we're going to perform a hypothesis test, the level of significance that's already given to us, and we're going to do a hypothesis test about the difference in means between the two groups, and we're going to assume normal population distributions. Alright? Now, by the way, if you've seen our video on two proportions, a lot of the setup is going to be very, very similar to that.
If not, that's perfectly fine. Now remember, the first step is always to write an initial hypothesis. For a one-sample mean test, we always just found a number, and basically that was coming from the problem, and we said that mu is equal to that number. That was the default assumption, like, mu is 45 or a hundred or something like that. So how does it work now when we have two means instead of one?
Well, again, our claims are always going to be about the difference between the means. These problems are always going to be set up this way where there's going to be a difference. And so what you're going to do here is you're going to write your initial hypothesis as mu one is equal to mu two. Your default assumption here is that the two means are exactly the same. This is always how you're going to write your initial, h0.
Alright? So another way of writing this that you may see, by the way, is that the difference mu one minus mu two will equal zero, and we're going to see why you can write that in just a second here. Alright? That's basically always going to be your first step, that HO, which is that mu one is equal to mu two. That's your default assumption, that the two means are exactly the same.
So your alternative hypothesis, mu one and mu two, you're always just still going to have to figure out the symbol that goes here, less than, greater than, or not equal to. And in this case, we don't really have any indication that it's a less than or greater than, so we're just going to go ahead and default to a not equal to. By the way, this just means that it is a two-tailed test, and we're going to see later on why we're going to need that when we calculate the p-value. Alright? Now before we get started with the rest of the problem by calculating the test statistic, there's a couple of conditions that we have to check for very quickly.
We have to check that these samples are random and independent. In a lot of cases, you can kind of just assume that, but in this case, we're told explicitly that they are random and the two groups don't interact with each other in any way, so they're independent. Now the second thing is really, really important. We have to basically know or we have to actually assume that the population standard deviations, sigma one and sigma two, are unknown, and they're not assumed to be equal. In these types of problems, they will always give you the sample standard deviations, and you're going to assume that you don't know what the population standard deviations are.
We'll show you in later videos how to deal with these types of situations where that isn't the case. Alright? Now the last thing you check for is that the both samples are normal or you need to have big sample sizes. In this case, our sample sizes are small, but we're going to assume normal population distributions so that condition checks off. Alright?
So now the second thing we have to do is we're going to have to calculate our test statistic. Alright? Now when we did this before when sigma was unknown, we always use the t-distribution. We're going to use the exact same thing for a two means, t-test. So this is sometimes referred to as a two means, two-sample t-test.
Now, basically, the basic setup is all the same. We're still going to have a sample mean, except now we're just going to use a difference in the sample means, and then we still had a minus a population mean. In this case, we're going to use the difference in population means, and then we had something in a square root, which is like a standard deviation down here. Alright? So let's just take it one term at a time.
So our first term in our t equation is going to be the difference in the sample means. Now one of the things I always like to do in these problems before I even get started with that is a lot of times in these problems, the information won't be as organized as it is in this table over here, and they'll kind of be just jumbled up inside of a paragraph. So what I would like to do is always extract the numbers and just have them in two really neat columns. So for males, which is group one, and females is group two, I'm just going to basically read off numbers from the table here. My sample size is 10.
My sample mean is 70.2, and my sample standard deviation is 5.8. For females, it was 11, and I had 81.4 and then 6.4.