Two Proportions quiz #1 Flashcards

What are some key considerations that are true when investigating two population proportions in hypothesis testing?

When investigating two population proportions, the following are true: (1) The null hypothesis is that the proportions are equal (p1 = p2); (2) The test statistic is a z-score calculated using the difference in sample proportions and a pooled proportion for the standard error; (3) The samples should be independent and randomly selected, with at least five successes and five failures in each sample to ensure normality; (4) A confidence interval for the difference in proportions is constructed using the sample proportions and their standard errors, and whether zero is included in the interval helps determine if there is evidence of a difference.