Welcome back, everyone. So let's go ahead and take a look at another problem where we have to construct a confidence interval from scratch, from start to finish, using a problem where we're given two proportions. So we're going to go through all of the steps. It's going to take us a little bit of time, but just bear with me, and we'll get through it together. Let's get started.

We have a university that wants to know if students who live on campus are more likely to attend campus events than students who live off campus. So they take two random samples for this. The first one is a sample of 50 on-campus students, where 102 attend at least one event. And then in the second group, there are 30 off-campus students, of which 74 attend at least one event. Right?

We're going to construct a 95% confidence interval. So that's the first part of this problem over here for the difference in proportion. And then we're going to use that in the second part of the problem to test a claim that's being made about these proportions. Alright? So let's go ahead and get started here.

We're going to stick to the steps. The first thing we have to do is just check some really quick conditions. We just have to verify for each sample that these samples are random and independent, which almost always you can assume that they are unless you have some glaring obvious reasons why they aren't. In this case, there's a random sample of a bunch of students, and they don't affect each other, so they're independent. We also just have to check if there's more than five successes and failures.

And if you look at these numbers, 50 and 102, 30 and 74, it's very clear that we can assume that these are normally distributed. Alright? So in other words, we're going to go ahead and take a look at the second step now. Remember, we have to figure out what that critical z value is. This works exactly the same for a confidence interval in any other type of problem here.

So let's get started here with the second step. We're going to find this critical z value, which remember comes directly just from our confidence level. It has nothing to do with a problem with a number that's given to you, like any one of these numbers over here about the samples. Alright? So the confidence level we were told here is we're supposed to do a 95% confidence interval.

So in other words, our confidence level is 0.95. This gives us a z score or a critical z value of you take this, subtract it from one, and then divide it by two. So you're basically looking for what z score will give you two and a half percent on either side of the normal distribution. This is a number that we've seen before, should look pretty familiar, but it's 1.96. Right?

So that's the second step. We've already verified some conditions and found a critical z-score. Now remember, in order to construct a confidence interval, first we have to do is figure out what's the first best guess, what's the middle of our confidence interval. That's going to be your point estimator, which is just going to be basically pₕ hat minus pₖ hat. This is where we use a lot of the sample data that we're given in our problem.

So let's go ahead and move on to the third step over here, which is in order to find out what our pₕ hat minus pₖ hat are, let's just go ahead and get all of our information organized. I've got these two groups of students, and I'm just going to sort of label them. These are going to be my on-campus students. I'm going to call that group one, and then these are going to be my off-campus students. This is going to be group two.

Alright? So I can see here that I'm just going to call one xₕ nₕ and xₖ nₖ. So my xₕ, is just going to be the number of successes in the first group. I'm going to label success as attending at least one campus event. So in other words, this is going to be 102, and the total sample size or number of trials in the first group is just going to be 50 because there's 50 on-campus students.

Alright? Now for the second one, the number of successes, this would be xₖ, is going to be 74, and then nₖ is going to be 30. Alright? Now remember, we're going to need to calculate pₕ hat and pₖ hat. We'll also need it when we get to the margin of error calculation.

So it's always a good idea to calculate these things as soon as you have these numbers. You're just going to do x over n, so 102 divided by 50, which would give you 0.68. Just going to keep it to three decimal places. Alright? Same thing for xₖ over nₖ.

So in other words, this is going to be pₖ hats, 74 out of 30. Let me go ahead and work this out. This is going to be 0.569. Alright? Now remember, ultimately, we want to get to what is basically pₕ hat minus pₖ hat.

That's our point estimator. You can basically just subtract these things. But one other thing you might want to do as you're doing all these calculations and you have your calculator handy is you want to calculate qₕ hats because we'll need them for the margin of error equation anyway. So it's always just a good idea to get all these calculations out of the way first. Basically, this is just the complement of 0.68.

You could just subtract this from one, and you're going to get 0.32. And then over here for qₖ hat, you're going to get the complement of this, which is 0.431. Alright? Now that you're done here, you can go ahead and calculate what the pₕ hat minus pₖ hat is. This is just going to be the 0.68 that we just found minus 0.569, and you're going to get a point estimator of 0.111.

This is basically the middle of your confidence interval. It's your best guess for what the difference in proportion is between these two groups. Alright? So that's the third step over here: calculating the point estimate. Now remember, for a confidence interval, you're going to have a point estimate, the middle of your interval, and then you need to subtract and then add the margin of error in order to build your bounds, which is basically the fourth step over here.

We're going to calculate our margin of error using that new equation that we just learned in a previous video. Alright? Now if you don't have it handy, I'm just going to go ahead and write it out real quick, but you should have it handy. You won't be expected to memorize it, but it's basically just going to be zα/2, sorry, all critical z score, times in parentheses our square roots, we're going to have pₕ hats qₕ hats over nₕ plus pₖ hats qₖ hats over nₖ. So in other words, the ones are the ones, the twos are the twos, so on and so forth.

Right? So if you go ahead and work this out, what you're going to get here is this is going to be 1.96, our critical z value, times, and then this is going to go in parentheses, and you're just going to plug in all of these numbers that we just found right over here. Okay? So your pₕ hats is going to be 0.68, times qₕ hat, which is going to be 0.32. This goes over nₕ, which was 50.

And then and just make sure you have a lot of room when you're doing this. You're just going to do plus, and this is going to be 0.569 times 0.431. Just plug in all the numbers that we just found over here, divided by the 30. Alright? Just go ahead and plug all that stuff carefully into your calculator.

But, basically, what you should find for the margin of error is just going to be 0.113. Alright? Now just weirdly, sort of coincidentally enough, this happens to be pretty close to our point estimate, but that's, again, purely by coincidence. It's not always going to happen, but that's your margin of error: 0.113. Alright?

Right. So now that we're done with our margin of error, now we have our point estimate and a margin of error, we just put them together in the last step to basically figure out where your upper and lower bounds are. You're just going to take your pₕ minus pₖ hat, subtract e, and then add e, and that's going to form your interval. Okay? That's what I'm going to do here in this very last step over here, which is going to be, step five.

Alright? So, basically, what you're going to do here now is you're going to take your 0.111 minus 0.113. That's going to be your lower bound. And then 0.111 plus 0.113. That's going to be your upper and lower bounds.

And, basically, what you should find over here for your 95% confidence interval, this is going to be 0.0224. Alright? So we got 0.0224. That's going to be our confidence interval. Alright?

So that's the first part of the problem here. That's how to construct the 95% confidence interval. Alright? So this is just going to be a 95% confidence interval. That's the first part of the problem.

Now let's take a look at the second part of the problem here, which is, again, how we tie this back to a hypothesis test or a claim that's being made about these differences in proportions. So using this confidence interval that we just found here, can we test the claim that the on-campus students are more likely to attend events than off-campus students? In other words, is there actually a difference in these two proportions? That's basically what this claim is being said. Now remember, when it comes to these types of problems, it always just depends on whether zero is in this interval or it's not.

The claim is that basically there is no difference, that the null hypothesis is that there is no difference in the proportion between students who attend these events, whether they're off-campus or on-campus. So what happens here is you just take a look here in this sixth step. I'm just going to write it out over here. You can choose to write out the whole entire thing, but basically what happens here is, we can see here that this CI or this confidence interval, does include zero. So because it includes zero here, that means that it's plausible that there actually is no difference in these proportions, and we're 95% confident that the, actually, the real difference in proportion could, in fact, actually just end up being zero or no difference.

So in other words, the CI does include zero. Therefore, what happens is we fail to reject. So remember when we when we when the interval does include zero, we always fail to reject because it means it's possible that there actually isn't any difference in these proportions, which is the null hypothesis. So we fail to reject it. Therefore, there is not enough evidence.

That's what you would say about the alternative hypothesis, which is the claim that's being made is that on-campus students are more likely to attend than off-campus students. So there's not enough evidence to support that. Alright? So, again, there's a more complete way to write out all of that statements. You should always just double-check with your course and see if you're expected to do that, but I'm just going to shortcut a little bit.

But you would fail to reject, and there wouldn't be enough evidence. Alright? So that's it for this one, folks. A lot of different steps, but just stick to the steps, and you'll get the right answer every time. Let me know if you have any questions.

Thanks for watching.