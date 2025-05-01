Trigonometry
For the given function, find out the largest open interval of the domain over which the function is decreasing.
If the function h(x)=−2x2h\left(x\right)=-2x^2h(x)=−2x2 is graphed, how does its graph compare to the graph of y=2x2y=2x^2y=2x2?
If the function g(x)=6−xg\left(x\right)=6\sqrt{-x}g(x)=6−x is graphed, how does its graph compare to the graph of y=6xy=6\sqrt{x}y=6x?
For the following polynomial expression, perform the indicated operations to simplify.
(9k2 - 7x)(9k2 + 7x)
Rewrite the following expression by factoring it completely:
15a3b4 + 20a2b2 + 40ab3
Evaluate:
11 - 4 • 9 - (-3)4
Perform the indicated operations on the following complex numbers and have the answer in standard form.
52−3i\frac{5}{2-3i}2−3i5
Simplify the following expression and express the answer in standard form.
−121\sqrt{-121}−121