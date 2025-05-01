- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
For the angle given below, identify the quadrant where it lies and sketch it in its standard position on the unit circle provided.
- 4π/3
Find out the number of rotations a wind turbine blade makes in 2 hours if it rotates through 55° in 1 min.
Given the angle - 167°, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 360 °.
Which of the following set of positive and negative angles is coterminal with 180°?
a) 540° and -180°
b) 360° and -180°
c) 540° and -360°
d) 360° and -360°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
270°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
49°
For the following diagram, determine the degree measure of the indicated angles.
Solve for the degree measure of the following complementary angles.
A: 4x - 7
B: 11x - 53
Calculate the area of the sector of a circle with a radius of 18 inches. The sector has a central angle of 185°. Write the answer in terms of π and in decimal rounded to the nearest hundredth.
The given angle is in degrees. Express the angle in radians and as a multiple of π.
-284°
Determine the equivalent degree measure of 5π/6.