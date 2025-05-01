In an alien world, there are two skyscrapers named Rivers and Everlast. The building Rivers stands 1,500 meters tall, and its shadow in a picture is 2.4 centimeters. Meanwhile, the closest skyscraper, Everlast, casts a shadow of 1.5 centimeters on the same picture. Assuming that the angles of sunlight are similar for both skyscraper peaks and that the picture was taken under consistent lighting conditions, what is the height of Everlast?
Determine the values of the six trigonometric functions for the angle illustrated. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
Determine the value of the expression by using the given figure. Rationalize the denominator if necessary.
cot6π
Determine the value of the trigonometric function.
tan30∘
Identify the cofunction equivalent to csc58∘.
Identify the cofunction equivalent to tan125π.
To find the distance across the pond, AB, an engineer uses field tape to measure AC and obtained a length of 31.2 m. This length results in angle measures of C = 41° 12' and B = 48° 48'. Find length AB. Round your answer to one decimal place.