Determine the exact value of the given function.
sin (π/4)
Using the unit circle, determine the value of cos67π.
Using the unit circle, determine the value of sin611π.
Which of the following cofunctions has the same value as sin 11.5°?
Solve for θ by using the formula ω = θ/t:
ω = 5π/4 radians per sec, t = 8 sec
A clay pot being molded is revolving at 20 times per minute. Calculate its angular speed ω.
Determine the trigonometric function values at P(x,y) for the real number represented by the point P on the unit circle.
A point P(3712,−3735) is plotted on the unit circle for a certain angle θ. Determine the values of the trigonometric functions sinθ, cosθ, tanθ, cotθ, secθ, and cscθ corresponding to this point.
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
cos611π
Write the number which is closest to the value of cos 123°:
-1, -0.5, 0.5, or 1.
Determine the reference angle for an angle measuring 79π.
Determine the reference angle for an angle measuring 317π.
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
sec(35π)
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into eight equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
csc(47π)