Write the corresponding rectangular equation for the following parametric equation by eliminating t. Draw a graph of the plane curve using the rectangular equation. Indicate the direction of the curve obtained corresponding to increasing values of t using arrows.
x = 3t, y = 7t; −∞ < t < ∞
Transform the given rectangular equation into a polar equation.
x = 12
Test the polar equation for symmetry and sketch its graph:
r = (7/2) sin 3θ
Given the rectangular equation x2+y2=121, convert it to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
Transform the given rectangular equation into a polar equation.
y2=117x
Graph the given polar equation.
r=6sin3θ
Graph the polar equation r=5+5cosθ and identify the type of graph it produces.