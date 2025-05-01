Trigonometry
Solve for the distance (d) between the two points given below and indicate the coordinates of the midpoint (M).
U(16, 3), V(6, 9)
Plot the following point on the Cartesian plane and determine the axis or quadrant in which the point lies.
(- 23, - 13)
For the following equation, sketch its graph by using a table of ordered pairs.
9x + 12y = 18
Identify the graph of the given equation.
(x -7)2 +(y -13)2 = 9
Find the center-radius form of the equation of the circle using the given information and plot it on the rectangular coordinate system.
Center (0, 0), Radius: 13