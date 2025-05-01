Given the angle 408°, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 360°.
Given the angle 19π/5, identify a positive angle that is coterminal with it and smaller than 2 π radians.
Determine two angles, between -2π and 2π, where the terminal side of each angle passes through the origin and point X. Express your answer in radians.
Determine the least positive angle that is coterminal with the given angle.
-583°
Which of the following set of positive and negative angles is coterminal with 270°?
a) 630° and -90°
b) 450° and -90°
c) 90° and -90°
d) 630° and -450°
Write the general expression which can find all the coterminal angles with the given angle.
159°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
240°