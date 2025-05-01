Trigonometry
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
sin 2β
Determine the exact value of the expression using the provided data.
sin 2β where sinβ = 12/37, β lies in quadrant II.
sin 2β where sinβ = 9/41, β lies in quadrant II.
Determine the exact value of the following expression by writing it as the cosine of a double angle.
cos² 112.5° - sin² 112.5°
Find the values of sin θ and cos θ if cos 2θ = 7/24 and θ terminates in the third quadrant.
Simplify the following trigonometric expression.
tan 46°/[2(1 - tan2 46°)]