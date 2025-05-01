Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression without the help of the calculator.
sin(sin-1 0.7)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
tan (sin⁻¹ 2x)
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression. Use a right triangle in writing the algebraic expression. Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x > 0.
csc (sin⁻¹ (3/x))
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
tan (cos-1 (12/37))
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression by sketching.
tan [cos-1 (-2/5)]
Without using a calculator, determine the exact value of the expression:
tan (cos⁻¹ ((√2)/2))
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(tan−1(−5))