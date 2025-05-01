Identify if the given relation represents a function. Then, determine its domain and range.
A relation between x and y is given below. Check whether the given relation is a function. Also, write the domain and range.
x = y4
Evaluate g(-7) for the function given below.
g(x) = -2x2 + 7x + 29
The given set of ordered pairs defines the function f.
f = {(-5, 13), (3, 19), (7, 29), (11, 37)}
Evaluate f(11) and f(-5).
The graph of a function is given below. Evaluate f(-2) and f(3).
For the given function, find out the largest open interval of the domain over which the function is increasing.