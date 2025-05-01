Find the missing side length and angles of the triangle. Express the length to one decimal place and the angle to the nearest degree.
Let a triangle be labeled as PQR.
For the given measurements, find out if SAA, SAS, ASA, SSA, or SSS is given. Also, state the law which is suitable for solving the triangle.
P, Q, and r
A pilot, flying a jet at an airspeed of 400 km/h, wants to fly maintaining a bearing of 307°. Determine the direction in which he should fly if the wind is blowing at 50 km/h on a bearing 220°. Also, find out the ground speed.
Determine the area of the triangle PQR.
p = 22 ft, q = 32 ft, r = 42 ft