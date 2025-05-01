For the following trigonometric equation, perform substitution to identify which of the following angles is a solution.
sin x = (√2)/2
a) π/6
b) π/3
c) π/4
d) π/2
For the following trigonometric equation, solve and give the answer in radians.
cos D = - (√3)/2
For the following trigonometric equation, solve and give the answer in radians.
13 sin C = - 12 sin C - 25
For the following trigonometric equation, solve in the interval [0, 2π] and give the answer in exact radian measure.
(cos x - 1)(tan x + √3) = 0
For the following trigonometric equation, solve over the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in radians.
34sin(2x) = 17
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
2 cos 2x - √3 = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
6 cos x tan x = (3√3) tan x