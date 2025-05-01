Draw a graph of the plane curve defined by the following parametric equations with the help of point plotting. Indicate the direction of the curve obtained corresponding to increasing values of t using arrows.
x = t − 5, y = 3t + 2; −1 ≤ t ≤ 4
Determine the coordinates of the point on the plane curve represented by the following parametric equations for the specified value of u.
x = u3 + 3, y = 7 − u4; u = 4
Obtain two distinct sets of parametric equations corresponding to the following equation.
y = 9x - 5
Plot the given polar coordinates on a polar coordinate system.
(20, 5π/4)
Which of the following polar coordinates represents the same location as (-10, -π/6)?
I. (10, 17π/6)
II. (-10, 15π/6)
III. (10, 13π/6)
IV. (-10, 11π/6)
Convert the following rectangular coordinates to polar coordinates. Write the angle in radians:
(21, -7√3)
Test the polar equation for symmetry and sketch its graph:
r = 5 + 11 cos θ