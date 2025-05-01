Determine the equivalent radian measure of - 2160°.
Calculate the area of the sector of a circle with a radius of 12 meters. The sector has a central angle of 24°. Write the answer in terms of π and in decimal rounded to the nearest hundredth.
The given angle is in degrees. Express the angle in radians and as a multiple of π.
172°
Write the angle given below in radians. Round your answer up to two decimal places.
24°
For the following circle, determine its radius given the arc length and central angle as shown.
Determine the equivalent radian measure of a right angle.