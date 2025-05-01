Calculate the measurement of the reference angle for - 128°.
Evaluate the following expression manually by using reference angles, and applying the rule of signs of trigonometric functions.
sin (- 210°)
Determine the reference angle of 191°.
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
sin θ = -1/2
Determine the reference angle for an angle measuring 275∘.
Determine the reference angle for an angle measuring 5.6.
Determine the reference angle for an angle measuring −519π.