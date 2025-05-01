Trigonometry
A line l makes an angle of 75° with the x-axis and passes through the point (12, 0). Write the equation for the line l.
A tourist walking in a desert walks 33 km on a bearing of 53° and then 75 km on a bearing of 143°. Find the distance between the endpoint and the initial starting point of the tourist.
Considering the given conditions, state the quadrant of angle θ (or possible quadrants):
cot(θ) < 0; csc(θ) < 0
Determine the missing side in the given triangle using the Pythagorean Theorem. Also, write the value of the six trigonometric ratios.
Determine the values of all six trigonometric functions of α, for which a point is given on the terminal side of α.
(5, 17)
Rewrite the following expression in terms of n if cos(y) = n.
8cos(- y) - 2cos(y)