- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
sec(7π/6)
Determine the exact value of the given function.
cos (5π/4)
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
csc (- 11.8637)
Considering the interval [0, π/2], find the approximate value of x. Express your answer in four decimal places.
sec x = 1.2937
A point P(−6111,6160) is plotted on the unit circle for a certain angle θ. Determine the values of the trigonometric functions sinθ, cosθ, tanθ, cotθ, secθ, and cscθ corresponding to this point.
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
sin67π
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
tan2π