- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Identify if the given expression is undefined, equal to 0, 1, or -1. Note that n is either a positive or negative integer.
cos [90° + n • 180°]
Determine the value of the expression by using the given figure. Rationalize the denominator if necessary.
sin45∘
Identify the cofunction equivalent to tan125π.
Find the height of the pole if the angle of depression from the top of the pole to point A in a garden is 34.5°. Point A is 24 m away from the bottom of the pole.
Solve the following trigonometric equation. Consider all the angles as acute angles.
tan α = cot (α + 23°)
Determine the value of the given trigonometric circular function with the help of a calculator. Round the answer to four decimal places.
cos (-0.7645)
Using the unit circle, determine the value of sin611π.
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
840°
The circle with a radius of one unit is partitioned into twelve equal arcs, where each arc corresponds to specific t-values. Determine the value of the trigonometric function at the given real number t using the (x,y) coordinates in the diagram or specify that the expression is undefined.
sec(35π)
Plot the given function.
g(x) = (7/8)|x|
Given the function y=sin(x−3π), identify the amplitude, period, and phase shift from the options below. Then, sketch its graph by considering only one period.
Using the key features of the given graph, draw the reciprocal function that corresponds to it and identify the equation of the resulting function.
Write an equation that represents the graph of the trigonometric function shown.
Transform the following expression into an algebraic expression in x . Assume that the inverse trigonometric function is defined for its argument and assume that x>0 .
sec(cot−1x25−x2)
Determine the exact value of the expression without using a calculator.
cos(2arctan1384)
For the following trigonometric equation, solve in the interval [0, 2π] and give the answer in exact radian measure.
(cos x - 1)(tan x + √3) = 0