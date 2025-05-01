Trigonometry
A vector aaa starts at P1P_1P1 and ends at P2P_2P2 . Express the vector aaa in terms of iii and jjj.
P1=(−3,4)P_1=(-3,4)P1=(−3,4), P2=(5,−2)P_2=(5,-2)P2=(5,−2)
P1=(−31,44)P_1=(-31,44)P1=(−31,44), P2=(35,−28)P_2=(35,-28)P2=(35,−28)
A vector uuu has a magnitude of 202020 and makes an angle of 315∘315^{\circ} with the positive xx-axis. Write the vector uuu in terms of i\mathbf{i} and j\mathbf{j}.