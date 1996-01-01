Radians quiz #1 Flashcards
What is 270 degrees converted to radians?270 degrees is (3π/2) radians.How many radians is 342 degrees?342 degrees is (342 × π) / 180 = (171π/90) radians.Which radian measure is equal to a given degree measure?To convert degrees to radians, multiply the degree measure by π/180.How many radians is 216 degrees?216 degrees is (216 × π) / 180 = (6π/5) radians.How many radians are in a full circle?A full circle is 2π radians.What is the radian equivalent for 180 degrees?180 degrees is π radians.How many radians is 200 degrees?200 degrees is (200 × π) / 180 = (10π/9) radians.How do you locate the position of 7 radians on the number line?To locate 7 radians, mark a point at 7 units from the origin on the radian number line.How many radians are in half of a circle?Half of a circle is π radians.How many radians are in a quarter of a circle?A quarter of a circle is (π/2) radians.How many radians are in 27 degrees?27 degrees is (27 × π) / 180 = (3π/20) radians.How many radians is 105 degrees?105 degrees is (105 × π) / 180 = (7π/12) radians.How many radians is 340 degrees?340 degrees is (340 × π) / 180 = (17π/9) radians.If an angle measures 4.3 radians, what is its measure in degrees to the nearest degree?4.3 radians is approximately 4.3 × (180/π) ≈ 246 degrees.How many radians is -135 degrees?-135 degrees is (-135 × π) / 180 = (-3π/4) radians.What is the formula for the area of a sector given a central angle in radians and a radius r?The area of a sector is (1/2) × r² × θ, where θ is in radians.How many radians is 180 degrees?180 degrees is π radians.Which expression converts 45 degrees to radians?45 degrees × (π/180) = (π/4) radians.What is 720 degrees converted to radians?720 degrees is (720 × π) / 180 = 4π radians.What is the formula for the area of a sector given a central angle in radians?The area of a sector is (1/2) × r² × θ, where θ is in radians.How many radians is 150 degrees?150 degrees is (150 × π) / 180 = (5π/6) radians.How do you express the radian measure of a central angle given in degrees?Multiply the degree measure by π/180 to convert to radians.How many degrees is 2π/9 radians?2π/9 radians is (2π/9) × (180/π) = 40 degrees.If an arc is a fraction f of the circumference of a circle, what is the radian measure of the central angle?The radian measure is 2π × f, where f is the fraction of the circumference.How many radians of angle are covered in one full revolution in circular motion?One full revolution covers 2π radians.What is the formula for the area of a sector given a central angle in radians and a radius r?The area of a sector is (1/2) × r² × θ, where θ is in radians.If an arc on a circle measures 250 degrees, within which range is the radian measure of the central angle?250 degrees is between (4π/3) and (3π/2) radians.If an arc is a fraction f of the circumference of a circle, what is the radian measure of the central angle?The radian measure is 2π × f, where f is the fraction of the circumference.What is the total radian measure of the angle the minute hand travels in 4 full rotations?4 full rotations is 4 × 2π = 8π radians.What is the formula for the length of an arc given the radius r and central angle θ in radians?Arc length = r × θ, where θ is in radians.How many degrees is negative π/8 radians?Negative π/8 radians is (-π/8) × (180/π) = -22.5 degrees.How many radians is 280 degrees?280 degrees is (280 × π) / 180 = (14π/9) radians.How many degrees is 17π/10 radians?17π/10 radians is (17π/10) × (180/π) = 306 degrees.How do you convert an angle in radians to degrees?Multiply the radian measure by 180/π to convert to degrees.How do you express the radian measure of a central angle given in degrees?Multiply the degree measure by π/180 to convert to radians.How do you find all exact solutions to an equation involving trigonometric functions in radians?List all solutions in the form θ = solution + 2πk, where k is any integer.How many degrees is negative π/8 radians?Negative π/8 radians is -22.5 degrees.How many degrees is 7π/10 radians?7π/10 radians is (7π/10) × (180/π) = 126 degrees.How many radians is 126 degrees?126 degrees is (126 × π) / 180 = (7π/10) radians.How do you determine the radian measure of an angle given its degree measure?Multiply the degree measure by π/180 to convert to radians.