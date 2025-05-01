Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 2 of 2
Volumetric Titrations / Problem 2
How many moles are in 88 grams of CO
2
? (Molecular weight of CO
2
= 44 g/mol)
A
0.5 moles
B
2 moles
C
4 moles
D
1 mole
