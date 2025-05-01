Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 2 of 2
Problem 3
Using the stoichiometric chart, calculate the amount of H
2
O produced when 5 moles of C
3
H
8
combust completely according to the equation C
3
H
8
+ 5 O
2
→ 3 CO
2
+ 4 H
2
O.
A
15 moles
B
5 moles
C
20 moles
D
10 moles
