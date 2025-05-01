Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Chemical Measurements - Part 2 of 2
1. Chemical Measurements / Volumetric Titrations / Problem 3
Problem 3

Using the stoichiometric chart, calculate the amount of H2O produced when 5 moles of C3H8 combust completely according to the equation C3H8 + 5 O2 → 3 CO2 + 4 H2O.