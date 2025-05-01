Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
10. Acid-Base Titrations - Part 2 of 2
After adding 70 mL of NaOH to 50 mL of 0.100 M phosphoric acid, what is the pH using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?
A
11.96
B
4.70
C
7.03
D
9.66
