10. Acid-Base Titrations - Part 2 of 2
10. Acid-Base Titrations / Polyprotic Titrations / Problem 3
Problem 3

After adding 70 mL of NaOH to 50 mL of 0.100 M phosphoric acid, what is the pH using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation?