10. Acid-Base Titrations / Polyprotic Titrations / Problem 1
Problem 1
In a titration of phosphoric acid with NaOH, how does the stoichiometric relationship affect the formation of conjugate bases?
A
The conjugate base reacts with water to form more strong base.
B
The weak acid reacts with the conjugate base to form more acid.
C
The strong base reacts with the weak acid to form conjugate bases.
D
The strong base does not affect the formation of conjugate bases.
