Analytical Chemistry
Back
11. EDTA Titrations
11. EDTA Titrations
11. EDTA Titrations / Metal Chelate Complexes / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the chelate effect?
A
The formation of insoluble precipitates in solution.
B
The increased reactivity of metal ions in solution.
C
The increased stability of complexes formed by multidentate ligands.
D
The decreased solubility of metal ions in water.
