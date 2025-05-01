Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
11. EDTA Titrations
11. EDTA Titrations
11. EDTA Titrations / Metal Chelate Complexes / Problem 3
Problem 3
Why are metal-ligand complexes important in analytical chemistry?
A
They decrease the reactivity of metal ions.
B
They increase the volatility of metal ions.
C
They are used to form insoluble precipitates.
D
They are used in titrations and concentration calculations.
