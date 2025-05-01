Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 2 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant / Problem 2
If the standard cell potential is 1.1 V and
n
= 4, what is the equilibrium constant
K
?
A
K
= 10
(1.1 / 0.05916)
B
K
= 10
(4 × 1.1 / 0.05916)
C
K
= 10
(4 × 1.1)
D
K
= 10
(1.1 / 4)
