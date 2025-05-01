Skip to main content
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry - Part 2 of 2
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Standard Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant / Problem 1
Problem 1
What happens to the cell potential of a galvanic cell at equilibrium?
A
The cell potential becomes zero.
B
The cell potential remains unchanged.
C
The cell potential becomes negative.
D
The cell potential becomes maximum.
Show Answer