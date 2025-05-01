Skip to main content
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Instrument Components / Problem 1
Problem 1
In a mass spectrum, what does a peak with a high intensity indicate?
A
A low abundance of that ion.
B
A low mass-to-charge ratio.
C
A high mass-to-charge ratio.
D
A high abundance of that ion.
