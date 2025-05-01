Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 3
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Instrument Components / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the effect of electromagnets on charged ions in mass spectrometry?
A
They detect the ions.
B
They vaporize the sample.
C
They deflect ions based on their mass-to-charge ratio.
D
They ionize the sample.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer