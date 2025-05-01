Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 2 of 2
Filtration & Evaporation / Problem 1
Problem 1
What term is used to describe the liquid that passes through the filter paper during filtration?
A
Residue
B
Solution
C
Solvent
D
Filtrate
