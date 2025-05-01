Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 3
2. Tools of the Trade / Filtration & Evaporation / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which filtration setup would be more efficient for a partially dissolved solid and why?
A
A vacuum-assisted Buchner funnel because it decreases the temperature and helps recrystallize the solid.
B
A vacuum-assisted Buchner funnel because it increases the temperature.
C
A simple Erlenmeyer flask with a funnel because it is faster.
D
A simple Erlenmeyer flask with a funnel because it requires fewer parts.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer