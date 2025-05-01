Skip to main content
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Isoelectric and Isoionic pH / Problem 5
Problem 5

Given the pKa values of aspartic acid as 2.1, 3.9, and 9.8, calculate its isoelectric point.