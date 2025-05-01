Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 6
Next
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Isoelectric and Isoionic pH / Problem 5
Problem 5
Given the pK
a
values of aspartic acid as 2.1, 3.9, and 9.8, calculate its isoelectric point.
A
7.0
B
5.9
C
6.0
D
3.0
AI tutor
0
Show Answer