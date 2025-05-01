Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria - Part 2 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 1
If an acid has a K
a
value of 1.0 x 10
-5
, what is its pK
a
value?
A
2
B
0.5
C
5
D
10
