15. Redox Titrations / Analyte Oxidation State / Problem 5
Problem 5
Determine the change in oxidation state when manganese(II) ion is oxidized to permanganate ion.
A
The oxidation state increases by 3.
B
The oxidation state decreases by 5.
C
The oxidation state increases by 5.
D
The oxidation state remains the same.
