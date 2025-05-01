Skip to main content
Analyte Oxidation State
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Analyte Oxidation State
15. Redox Titrations / Analyte Oxidation State / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does peroxidisulfate function as an auxiliary oxidizing agent in redox titrations?
A
It accepts electrons from the analyte, increasing its oxidation state.
B
It donates electrons to the analyte, decreasing its oxidation state.
C
It acts as a catalyst in the reaction.
D
It forms a precipitate with the analyte.
