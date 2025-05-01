Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Arrhenius Acids and Bases / Problem 2
Problem 2
Who developed the Arrhenius acid-base model?
A
Svante Arrhenius
B
Arrhenius Boyle
C
Gilbert Lewis
D
Johannes Bronsted
