Arrhenius Acids and Bases
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Arrhenius Acids and Bases / Problem 5
Why does the Arrhenius model fail to describe acid-base behavior in non-aqueous solutions?
A
It requires the presence of water to define acids and bases.
B
It requires the presence of organic solvents.
C
It only applies to gaseous reactions.
D
It does not account for the presence of ions.
