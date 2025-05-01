Analytical Chemistry
What is auto-ionization in the context of water molecules?
How are hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH-) formed during the auto-ionization of water?
What is the equilibrium expression for the auto-ionization of water, and what does the ion product constant (Kw) represent?
How does an increase in temperature affect the ion product constant (Kw) and the equilibrium of auto-ionization?
Calculate the concentration of OH- ions in a solution where the concentration of H+ ions is 1.0 x 10-4 M at 25 degrees Celsius.