Auto-Ionization
Auto-Ionization
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Auto-Ionization / Problem 5
Problem 5
Calculate the concentration of OH
-
ions in a solution where the concentration of H
+
ions is 1.0 x 10
-4
M at 25 degrees Celsius.
A
1.0 x 10
-4
M
B
1.0 x 10
-7
M
C
1.0 x 10
-10
M
D
1.0 x 10
-14
M
