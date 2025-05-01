Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Auto-Ionization
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Auto-Ionization
8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Auto-Ionization / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is auto-ionization in the context of water molecules?
A
The process where water molecules react with each other to form hydronium and hydroxide ions.
B
The process where water molecules evaporate into the atmosphere.
C
The process where water molecules freeze into ice.
D
The process where water molecules condense into liquid form.
