Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Basic Concepts
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Basic Concepts
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Basic Concepts / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following statements correctly defines oxidation in terms of electron transfer?
A
Oxidation is the loss of electrons by a species.
B
Oxidation is the decrease in oxidation number due to electron loss.
C
Oxidation is the increase in oxidation number due to electron gain.
D
Oxidation is the gain of electrons by a species.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer