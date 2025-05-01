Analytical Chemistry
Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l), given the following enthalpies of formation: CH4(g) = -74.8 kJ/mol, CO2(g) = -393.5 kJ/mol, H2O(l) = -285.8 kJ/mol.
Which of the following best describes enthalpy?
An energy diagram shows reactants at a higher energy level than products. What type of reaction does this represent?
Which of the following phase changes is associated with an endothermic process?
What is the sign of the enthalpy change for an exothermic reaction?