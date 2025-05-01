Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: CH 4 (g) + 2 O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(l), given the following enthalpies of formation: CH 4 (g) = -74.8 kJ/mol, CO 2 (g) = -393.5 kJ/mol, H 2 O(l) = -285.8 kJ/mol.