Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Enthalpy / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following best describes enthalpy?
A
The energy stored in chemical bonds.
B
The energy change during a phase transition.
C
Heat content of a system at constant pressure.
D
The energy required to initiate a reaction.
